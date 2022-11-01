CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Amla, Mulberry and Pithoriya saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Amla, Mulberry and Pithoriya saplings in the Smart City Park at Shyamla Hills. Sehore District Panchayat President Shri Gopal Singh Engineer and Journalist Shri Akarsh Sharma planted saplings on their birthday. Sarvshri Dharmendra Parihar, Surendra Singh, Shankar Patel, Suresh, Anil Verma, Atul Sharma, Harendra Singh Thakur and Deendayal of Sehore also participated in the plantation.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Shri Anupam Sharma, Smt. Kokila Chaturvedi, Kumari Shambhavi Sharma, Smt. Parul Sharma and Shri Ashutosh Bhargava of Navarunodaya Samajik evam Sanskritik Samiti also planted saplings. The Samiti is working in the fields of rural development, education and health for the last 10 years. Yatras have been taken out by the Samiti regarding water conservation. It also conducts cleaning and tree plantation activities with public participation.