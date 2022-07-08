CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Neem, Banyan and Gular saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Neem, Banyan and Gular saplings in Smart Garden today. CM Shri Chouhan’s son Shri Kartikeya Singh also planted sapling. Shri Sikandar Ahmed, Shri Sunil Soni, Shri Nishant Sharma, Dr. Mahin Sikandar, Shri Leelendra Maran and Shri Chetan Rawat of Yoga Anusandhan Parishad (Yoga Research Council) took part in the plantation.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Doordarshan Kendra Bhopal news director Dr. Satendra Sharan and his wife Dr. Sunita Sharan planted saplings on their marriage anniversary. Dr. Sunita Sharan is the announcer and stage artist of All India Radio Bhopal. Dr. Sharan’s daughter Kumari Satyanshi Sharan and son Shri Anurag Sharan were also present.

Yoga Anusandhan Parishad is active in Bhopal district for the last 30 years in the field of promotion and growth of yoga and treatment with naturopathy and acupressure. The organisation plants more than 50 saplings every year on its foundation day, 30 April. The organisation also conducts activities in the field of environment protection and cleanliness.

Importance of plants

Banyan has religious significance. According to Ayurveda, the treatment of many diseases is possible by the banyan tree. Similarly Neem, rich in antibiotic elements, is well-known as a medicine. According to Ayurveda, Gular is helpful in the diagnosis of many diseases. Gular is also considered a revered tree.