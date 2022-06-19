CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Madhav Rao Sapre on his birth anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid obeisance to promoter of national language Hindi, brilliant thinker, master editor, journalist, freedom fighter and dedicated to public works Late Shri Madhav Rao Sapre on his birth anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid floral tributes by garlanding the picture of Shri Sapre in the auditorium at the residence office. Shri Sapre was born on June 19, 1871 in Patharia village of Damoh district.

The works of Late Shri Madhavrao Sapre was multi-dimensional. His contribution is extraordinary and timeless. He coined Hindi words for many English words. His ‘Hindi Vigyan Kosh’ was published in the year 1905. Late Shri Sapre lit the light of ideological social revolution. Shri Sapre died on April 23, 1926. The Madhav Rao Sapre Memorial newspaper museum in Bhopal is dedicated to him.