CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage to Sant Kanwar Ram on his death anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Sant Kanwar Ram on his death anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan paid floral tribute by garlanding his picture in the auditorium at his residence office. Sant Kanwar Ram Ji was born on April 13, 1885 in Jarwal village of Sukkur district in Sindh province of undivided India. Sant Ji propagated moral and human values ​​and communal harmony with devotion to God from village to village through the traditional ‘Bhagati’ programme prevalent in the Sindh region. He did not let the discrimination of religion and caste come near him and always spread social harmony, unity and brotherhood. Patriot Sant Kanwar Ram also worked to awaken the spirit of freedom among the people after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sant Ji, the flag bearer of Sarvadharma Sambhav, was assassinated on November 1, 1939. The Central Government had issued a postage stamp in the year 2010 on the 125th anniversary of Sant Kanwar Ram.