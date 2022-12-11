CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays floral tributes on the birth anniversary of former President Bharat Ratna Late Shri Mukherjee

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered former President Bharat Ratna Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan garlanded his portrait in the residence office auditorium and paid floral tributes. Shri Mukherjee was born on 11 December 1935 in Mirati village of Birbhum district of West Bengal. He also worked in the field of journalism along with advocacy and teaching work in early life. He was the trustee of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad and president of All India Banga Sahitya Sammelan. Shri Pranab Mukherjee contributed to the Union Government as a minister for a long time in the Ministries of Finance, External Affairs and Defence. Shri Mukherjee was also highly respected in the context of formulation of social policies. In the year 2019, Shri Mukherjee was awarded Bharat Ratna. He took the oath of office and secrecy as the 13th President of India on 25 July 2012. Shri Mukherjee authored the book ‘The Coalition Years: 1996-2012’. He passed away on 31 August 2020 in Delhi.