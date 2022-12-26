CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays floral tribute to brave son Shaheed Udham Singh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has paid tribute to the brave son Udham Singh ji on his birth anniversary who devoted 21 years of his life and sacrificed his life to take revenge from General Dyer, who was guilty of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. CM Shri Chouhan said that the feeling of pride will remain in every particles of country and in the hearts of every Indian and every person of the country towards this warrior of Mother India, who devoted every moment of his life in the service of Bharat Maa.