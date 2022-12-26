CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Prime Minister Shri Modi in New Delhi

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at his residence 7-Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi and discussed various contemporary issues related to development and public welfare of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought guidance from Prime Minister Shri Modi by discussing the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore in January 2023, meetings of G-20 Summit and Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh.

After a meaningful discussion with Prime Minister Shri Modi, CM Shri Chouhan informed that Prime Minister Shri Modi will inaugurate the three-day programme of Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan to be held in Indore on January 8, 9 and 10, 2023. Representatives of more than 80 countries coming to the conference will be welcomed according to the tradition of Madhya Pradesh. Shri Chouhan informed that ministers, diplomats, industrialists and delegations from about 68 countries including the President of Guyana and Suriname will participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held on January 11 and 12, 2023. Shri Chouhan requested Prime Minister Shri Modi to virtually inaugurate the summit. Shri Chouhan apprised Prime Minister Shri Modi about the preparations for the eight G-20 meetings to be held in Madhya Pradesh and the Khelo India Youth Games and received his guidance.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan apprised Prime Minister Shri Modi about the PESA Act implemented in the state. Shri Chouhan also informed the Prime Minister Shri Modi about the rights of the tribal brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh on forests, land and water and the rules made under the PESA Act in the state to keep their culture and traditions intact.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told Prime Minister Shri Modi that solar energy will be generated by laying solar panels on surface of the dam in the floating solar plant at Omkareshwar. This way the land of the plant will be saved alongwith water evaporation. CM Shri Chouhan urged Prime Minister Shri Modi to dedicate the project to the people. CM Shri Chouhan also apprised the Prime Minister about the natural farming being done by 53 thousand farmers of the state. Shri Chouhan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the guidance and cooperation being received from Prime Minister Shri Modi in connection with various schemes related to the development of the state.