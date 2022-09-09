CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan greets athlete Chopra on winning Diamond League

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted and extended good wishes to the talented Indian athlete Shri Neeraj Chopra for winning the Diamond League in Javelin throw competition in Zurich DL. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the entire country is proud of Indian athlete Shri Neeraj Chopra. Athlete Shri Chopra has got the credit for becoming the first Indian with 88.44m javelin throw.