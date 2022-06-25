CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over the death of three girls due to lightning strike

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely death of three girls due to lightning strike in Mauganj of Rewa district. CM Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss.

CM Shri Chouhan has wished speedy recovery of the injured citizens due to lightning strikes at other places in the district. He has directed the district administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.