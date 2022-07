New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the abrupt demise of Shri Aashay Upadhyay, son of Shri Girish Upadhyay, Consultant Editor of Madhya Swadesh Newspaper Group, in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shri Girish Ji has my heartfelt condolences and prayed for the peace of late Shri Aashay’s soul.