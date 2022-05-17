CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses condolences at the residence of MoS Inder Singh Parmar

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Shujalpur residence of Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge) and General Administration Shri Inder Singh Parmar and expressed his condolences by paying floral tributes at the picture of his daughter-in-law Smt. Savita Parmar. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan along with MP Shri V.D. Sharma and Organization General Secretary Shri Hitanand Sharma also consoled the bereaved family by paying floral tributes. Villagers along with all family members and relatives including Shri Vikram Singh Parmar were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, reached the residence of former BJP President of Shajapur district, in village Berchhadatar, Late Shri Narendra Singh Bais, and expressed his condolences and consoled the family. The Chief Minister paid homage to Late Bhanupratap, grandson of former chairman of Urja Vikas Nigam Shri Vijender Singh Sisodia in Shujalpur at the latter’s residence. He also reached the residence of former Municipal President Shri Sandeep Sanas in Shujalpur. Here he paid floral tributes at the portrait of Late Shri Lakshman Rao Sanas and consoled the bereaved family.