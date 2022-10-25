CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the firing incident in Damoh district

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely death of three members of the same family in a firing incident in village Devran under Dehat police station area of ​​Damoh district. CM Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has directed the administrative officers of the district to give proper financial assistance to the affected people and to investigate the incident so that the guilty get the harshest punishment.