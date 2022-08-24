National

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed with the Prime Minister Shri Modi regarding situation of excessive rains and floods in state

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi over phone regarding the excessive rainfall in the state and the flood and water-logging situation arising out of it. CM Shri Chouhan informed Prime Minister Shri Modi about the flood affected areas and the possible situation in the coming days and about the ongoing rescue operations in the districts and arrangements made for relief.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Modi for immediately providing Army and NDRF units for rescue work in the affected areas of the state.

