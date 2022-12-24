CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on by Swatmanandendra Saraswati Mahaswami

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Shri Shri Shri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Mahaswami of Visakha Shri Sharada Peetham Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh at his residence office. To meet Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, he arrived at the CM residence. CM Shri Chouhan garlanded Shri Mahaswami and presented him Angavastram, Shriphal and a picture of Adi Shankaracharya. CM Shri Chouhan was invited by Shri Mahaswami for the annual festival to be held in Visakha Shri Sharda Peetham Visakhapatnam in January 2023. CM Shri Chouhan informed Shri Mahaswami about the activities going on in the state for Advait Lok Shikshan, Ekatm Yatra, International Vedanta Centre being developed at Omkareshwar and Statue of Oneness. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan invited Visakha Shri Sharda Peetham Shri Shri Shri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Mahaswami to Ujjain for darshan of Shri Mahakal Mahalok.