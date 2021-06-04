CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses about Covid vaccination

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that we have brought the second wave of Corona under control. Apprehension is being expressed about a third wave. Preparations have been started to counter the third wave. It is feared that its effect will be more on the children. In view of this apprehension, it has been decided to strengthen the health services. It has been decided to make special wards for children at different levels. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this in a message issued to the media in Mantralaya.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it has also been decided that priority will be given to the parents whose children are below 12 years of age. Their vaccination is very important. Because if a child has an infection, it will be necessary for the mother or father to stay with the child. Once the parents are vaccinated, they will continue to take care of the children.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this fact has also come to my notice that many sons and daughters of Madhya Pradesh want to go abroad for education. Therefore, it has also been decided that the children who have to go abroad for education will be vaccinated on priority basis so that they can go abroad safely and get education.





