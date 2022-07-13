CM Shivraj Chouhan visits Karunadham Ashram on Guru Purnima Participates in Guru Purnima festival with devotees

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in celebration of Guru Purnima at Karunadham Ashram in Nehru Nagar on Guru Purnima. He paid obeisance at the temple located in the ashram. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought blessings from Swami Shri Sudesh Shandilya Maharaj of the ashram. His wife Smt. Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Gurus give shape to our lives. Our priority should be how to make our life successful and meaningful. Guru shows us the right direction and show us the way of life. He also narrated a story related to the glory of the Guru. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan extended best wishes to the devotees present on the occasion of Guru Purnima festival.

Swami Sudesh Shandilya Maharaj of Karunadham Ashram said that when we have darshan of our Guru or reach the holy place, the surrounding environment is positive and divine. Swamiji praised Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s idea of ​​protecting the earth and the work of planting saplings every day. He said that lakhs of people take inspiration from such works.