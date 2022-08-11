CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings of Neem, Kadamba and Maulshree

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Neem, Kadamba and Maulshree saplings along with representatives of Bhargava Brahmin Mahila Mandal and Asarmi Welfare Association in Smart City Park located in Shyamala Hills. Sushri Uma Bhargava, Smt. Shivkumari Sharma and Shri Nikhil Vyas of Bhargava Brahmin Mahila Mandal participated in the plantation. Sushri Aditi Rathore, Shri Preeti Srivastava, Sushri Aakriti Yadav and Shri Manu Maheshwari of Asarmi Welfare Association along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted saplings.

Bhargava Mahila Mandal, along with women of the society, conducts continuous activities related to plantation and cleanliness, especially in the Sawan maas.

Asarmi Welfare Association is active in the field of education and skill upgradation of women. Also, it is specially working to provide employment to women. Awareness activities are conducted in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Dewas for environmental protection.

Importance of plants

Maulshree is a medicinal tree, which has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Rich in antibiotic elements, Neem is known for its medicinal qualities. Kadamba is famous in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties. Its flowers have special significance. The fragrant flowers of Kadamba are mentioned in ancient Vedas and compositions.