CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings of Neem, Banyan and Karanj Representatives of Prajapati Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya also planted saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Neem, Banyan and Karanj saplings in the Smart City Garden. Sushri BK Neeta Behen, Aradhana Behen, Hema Behen, Shri Ram Kumar Bhai, Shri Harish Bhai and Dr. Sanjeev Jayant of Prajapati Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya also planted saplings.

Internationally reputed university is operating in 140 countries, it has more than 9 thousand branches. The basic objective of the university is to restore the values ​​of life through the knowledge of Raj Yoga. The university is also active in the fields of education and medicine. Besides, on the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence, the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is being celebrated with the cooperation of the Central Government, State Governments and public participation.

Importance of plants

The banyan planted today has religious and medicinal importance. According to Ayurveda, the treatment of many diseases is possible with the help of banyan leaves, bark etc. Drinking its decoction boosts the immunity. Rich in antibiotic elements, Neem is known as the supreme medicine. Karanj sapling is used in Ayurveda as well as in religious works.