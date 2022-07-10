CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings of banyan, neem and cassia Officials of Gulmohar Bhagini Mandal also take part in plantation and shramdan

New Delhi: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Cassia, Banyan and Neem saplings in Smart City Park located in Shyamala Hills. Along with planting saplings, everyone also did shramdaan.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, members of Gulmohar G- Van Bhagini Mandal Sanstha, Smt. Indrakshi Amar, Smt. Seema Singh, Smt. Neeta Thakur, Smt. Smita Nandi and Smt. Geeta Rawat also planted saplings. Senior journalists Shri Ravindra Jain, Smt. Mamta Jain, Shri Avichal Jain, Smt. Himani Jain, Shri Dinesh Jain and Shri Amit Jain also planted saplings. Family members also brought little baby Vibhan along with them and gave the message of environmental protection. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan blessed Vibhan.

Importance of plants

Banyan has religious medicinal importance. According to Ayurveda, the treatment of many diseases is possible with the help of Banyan leaves, bark etc. Immunity increases by drinking its decoction. Similarly, neem rich in antibiotic elements is known as a medicine. The bark and leaves of Cassia Javanica are used in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicines.