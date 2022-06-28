CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Neem, Banyan and Moulshree saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Moulshree, Banyan and Neem saplings along with the representatives of Jeevan Deepti Charitable Society in the Smart City Garden. Sarvshri Anil Khare, Suresh Rai, Shrikant Vale, Leeladhar Batham, Sunil Mahurkar, Smt. Sarita Sharma and Smt. Mamta Nigam of the society participated in the plantation.

The society is engaged in various activities. Along with serving people it motivates the public for environment-protection activities, provide them with the necessary resources and believes that “service to people as service to God.”

Importance of plants

Moulshree is called Kesava in Sanskrit and Molsari in Hindi. It is a medicinal tree, which has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Banyan has religious significance and according to Ayurveda, it is the means to cure numerous diseases. Similarly, Neem abounding in antibiotic elements is known for its medicinal qualities.