CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Mahogany saplings in Murar

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings in Murar Circuit House premises during his stay in Gwalior. He planted mahogany saplings. MPs Shri VD Sharma and Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar along with other public representatives were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we all have to plant more and more saplings in this rainy season, so that our Gwalior remains a green city.

Ships, boats, furniture, decorative items etc. are made from the wood of mahogany tree. Its plant becomes fully mature in 12 years. Besides, its leaves are useful in the treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, etc. The oil released from its leaves helps in controlling mosquito population. In Punjab, farmers have made mahogany a means of employment. In the rainy season 1500 saplings of mahogany will be planted by the Municipal Corporation Gwalior at different places.