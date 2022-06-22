CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Banyan, Karanj and Moulshree saplings Members of the Womens Power Jan-Kalyan Samiti also planted saplings

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh planted saplings of Banyan, Karanj and Moulshree in Smart City Park along with local editor of newspaper Navdunia Bhopal Shri Sanjay Mishra, State Bureau Chief Shri Dhananjay Pratap Singh and members of Womens Power Jan-Kalyan Samiti. Members of the Samiti Smt. Chanchal Singh Rajput, Smt. Reena Soni, Smt. Abhilasha Sharma, Smt. Manisha Rathore, Sushri Deepshikha Shrivastava and Smt. Mona Shrivastava participated in the plantation.

The Samiti encourages people to plant saplings on the birthdays, marriage anniversaries and sacred remembrance of family members and friends. Tree plantation is done especially during the sanitation campaigns and the rainy season. The Samiti is also cooperating in the campaigns conducted by the Municipal Corporation against non-standard level polythene and single use plastic for environmental protection.

Importance of plants

Among the saplings planted today, banyan has religious significance. Also, according to Ayurveda, the treatment of many diseases is possible with the banyan tree. Karanj is considered important in Ayurvedic medicine. It is also used in religious works. Moulshree is a medicinal tree, it has been used