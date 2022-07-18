CM Shivraj Chouhan planted saplings in Smart City Park

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Neem, Peepal and Belpatra saplings in Smart City Park, Bhopal. Along with CM Shri Chouhan, International Divyang swimmer of Gwalior Shri Satyendra Singh Lohia also planted saplings. Shri Satyendra Singh informed that he is preparing for new international competitions and has won many medals in the past. He has swum across the English Channel, the Catlina Channel and the UK North Channel. Disability is not a hindrance in his mission. CM Shri Chouhan congratulated Shri Singh and extended his best wishes for making new achievements. CM Shri Chouhan said that swimmer Shri Singh is bringing glory to India. Full cooperation and encouragement will be extended to Shri Singh by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Importance of plants

Peepal is a shady tree. It purifies the environment. It has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Abounding in antibiotic elements, Neem is known as an ultimate medicine. “Bel” has an important place in worship rituals. “Bel” leaves are also called “Bilva” tree. Its various medicinal properties have been discovered through research.