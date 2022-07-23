CM Shivraj Chouhan pays tribute to freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak and Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad on their anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the great social reformer, thinker and freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad on their anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan offered floral tributes by garlanding at their portraits in the auditorium at his residence office.

Reminiscing Shri Tilak, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that his spirited and virtuous thoughts will always inspire us to serve the nation. The people of India will always be indebted to Amar Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad for his amazing valour, sacrifice and martyrdom.