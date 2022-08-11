CM Shivraj Chouhan pays homage to brave son Shaheed Khudiram Bose on his death anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to freedom fighter Shri Khudiram Bose on his death anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan paid floral tributes at his portrait in the auditorium at his residence office.

Shaheed Khudiram Bose went to gallows for the freedom of the country at the age of just 19. According to many scholars, he was the youngest revolutionary patriot to be hanged for the sake of the nation. He was hanged on 11 August 1908. He was born on December 3, 1889 in Medinipur district. After the partition of Bengal in the year 1905, Khudiram Bose jumped into the freedom movement. He joined the Revolutionary Party. He was instrumental in distributing Vande Mataram pamphlets and in many revolutionary activities.

Two European women were killed in an attempt to throw a bomb at Kolkata’s magistrate Kingsford. Khudiram Bose was arrested and tried and then sentenced to death.