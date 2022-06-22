CM Shivraj Chouhan greets the citizens of Shahganj

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has greeted the citizens of Shahganj Nagar Panchayat of Sehore district for getting elected unopposed. CM Shri Chouhan said that this is the first Nagar Panchayat in the state where all the 15 corporators have been elected unopposed, that is the election of Nagar Panchayat has been completed unopposed. CM Shri Chouhan said this in a message issued to the media from the residence office.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this would be the first Samras Nagar Panchayat. The people of Shahganj have presented a wonderful example of harmony, coordination and accord. CM Shri Chouhan said that Shahganj has shown harmony in the midst of fierce competition for elections. In this Samras Nagar Panchayat, development and public welfare works will be done in an ideal way. No stone will be left unturned to complete these tasks. Ideal development of Shahganj will be done.