CM Shivraj Chouhan expresses grief over death of citizens in Khalghat bus accident

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condoled the road accident near Khalghat in Khargone district. About a dozen people are reported to have died in the accident. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has directed to provide relief amount of Rs. 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Chief Minister Chouhan took immediate cognizance of the bus accident in Khalghat this morning. As soon as the information about the bus falling into the Narmada river was received, he instructed the administration to reach the venue soon. The rescue operation started without delay for the evacuation of the bus and the people trapped in it. District administration officials and concerned staff immediately reached the spot. On the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel has immediately left for the spot.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also directed to send SDRF and necessary resources to the accident site. Shri Chouhan also issued instructions to ensue arrangements of proper treatment of the injured. The Chief Minister was in constant touch with the officials of Khargone, Dhar and Indore district administrations. In a telephonic discussion with Khargone collector, he sought detailed information about the rescue operation. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Manish Rastogi and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office were also in touch with Khargone, Dhar and Indore district administrations during the rescue operation.

CM Shri Chouhan has telephonic discussion with Maharashtra CM Shri Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also informed the Chief Minister of Maharashtra about the bus accident in Narmada river. He told the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Shinde that all the bodies would be sent to Maharashtra with respect. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also apprised them with the efforts being made the administration.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that instructions have been given to investigate the incident. He has also discussed with the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The affected families will be fully supported by the government.