New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the untimely death of five civilians in road accidents near Ichhawar in Sehore district and Gyaraspur in Vidisha district.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls. Sehore and Vidisha district administrations have also been directed to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased in the accident as per the provision and proper treatment to the injured.