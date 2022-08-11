CM Shivraj Chouhan congratulates Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking over as the Vice President on Thursday. President Smt. Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Shri Dhankhar as the Vice President of the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today. Shri Dhankhar will serve as the 14th Vice President of the country.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has vast experience of working in public life. He will work to enhance the dignity of his post. The nation will flourish under his guidance.