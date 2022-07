New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Shri Sanket Mahadev Sagar for winning silver medal in weightlifting 55 kg weight category and Shri P Gururaja for winning bronze medal in men’s 61 kg weightlifting category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shri Gururaja and Shri Sanket Mahadev Sagar have made the entire country proud with their splendid performance.