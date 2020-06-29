CM Rupani kick start Gujarat’s initiative to provide Rs.1,370 crore financial assistance online at one click to more than 13,000 MSME units

Gandhinagar: In a video conferencing event organised from Gandhinagar Chief Minister Shri Vijaybhai Rupani deposited financial assistance of Rs.1,379 crore with one click to 13,000 MSME entrepreneurs through Direct benefit Transfer(DBR) under the state governments imitative to extend support to MSMEs in the state. This units includes other major industries including textile industry.

Chief Minister Shri Vijaybhai Rupani called upon the MSME entrepreneurs of the state to take maximum advantage of the changing global economic situation after the Covid-19 outbreak conditions and turn the disaster into opportunity. In this context, he made it clear that the State Government is committed to restore daily life activities, trade, industry, business-employment with the aim of “Jaan Hai-Jahan Hai” against the Covid-19.

Inspiring the industry and trade representatives connected through video conferencing from the district headquarters of the state, the Chief Minister said, Industries, businesses have to give a new impetus to the pace of growth by increasing employment opportunities even faster than before, with more production, better quality.

Shri Vijaybhai Rupani said that Gujarat government announced 14,000 crore Atmnirbhar Gujarat package following the recommendations of committee headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr. Hasmukh Adhia and it was immediately implemented to revive economy. Even state government completed GR process for the same package within a week.

The Chief Minister said that 33 lakh MSMEs are the base of development of the state which provides employment to 1.5 crore people. The Chief Minister said that under Atmnirbhar Bharat package of the Government of India, approved loan-assistance application of 1.30 lakh MSME units and sanctioned loan assistance of Rs.8,200 crore and out of this Rs.4,175 crore loan assistence has also been disbursed in Gujarat.

Shri Vijaybhai Rupani also mentioned that instead of sitting due to Corona, Gujarat has taken the right direction by to fight against Covid-19 spread and situation of Gujarat is better than other big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Lucknow.

The Chief Minister made it clear that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are able to transform this challenge into opportunity and state government is committed to promote MSMEs.

The online aid distribution video conference was attended by Industry Commissioner Shri Rahul Gupta from Gandhinagar as well as MSME Commissioner Shri Ranjith Kumar and representatives of Industry and Trade Association at district headquarters.

Related

comments