CM of Madhya Pradesh discusses Covid pandemic with PM Shri Modi on phone

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed the present situation of corona infection in the state after talking to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on phone today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the Prime Minister that due to the active efforts of the government and the community, the positive rate of corona infection in the state has been steadily decreasing, which has come down to 17.43 percent. The recovery rate is also increasing continuously, which was 82.88 percent on 30 April, today has increased to 83.53 percent on 8 May.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan shared with the Prime Minister the innovative efforts made by the state government for the prevention of corona infection. Expressing satisfaction over the efforts of the state government, Prime Minister Shri Modi assured the Chief Minister Mr. Chouhan of all possible help.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan spoke about the progress of the Kill Corona Campaign, Corona Curfew, Corona Valentines, Isolation Center, Covid Care Center in the state, the Government’s efforts for the construction of temporary Covid Hospitals, Public Awareness Campaign, and Yoga to Health Campaign.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed in detail the availability of remedesivir injection supply of oxygen, and the new oxygen-producing plant being set up at various places in the state.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed with the Prime Minister the progress of the ongoing Covid vaccination in the state.

