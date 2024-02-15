CM Naveen pays tribute to organ donors

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to the endless sacrifice and courage of those who donate organs. The Chief Minister has announced that the cremation of those who have done great work like organ donation will be done with national honour. The Chief Minister said that it will create widespread awareness in the field of organ donation and inspire society to save others’ lives by donating organs. Since 2020, the state government has been honoring organ donors with the ‘Sun’ honor and providing financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.