CM Naveen Patnaik thanks Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for coming forward to help #Odisha girls, stranded in #Kerala during #lockdown

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik thanks Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for coming forward to help Odisha girls, stranded in Kerala during nationwide COVID19 lockdown.

Thank Bollywood actor @SonuSood for coming forward to help #Odisha girls, stranded in Kerala during nationwide #COVID19 lockdown, to reach home safe. His humanitarian gesture is indeed commendable. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 29, 2020

“Thank Bollywood actor SonuSood for coming forward to help Odisha girls, stranded in Kerala during nationwide COVID19 lockdown, to reach home safe. His humanitarian gesture is indeed commendable,” said CM Naveen Patnaik.

It should be noted that 169 Odia girls have returned to Odisha from Kerala by a special flight with the help of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. All are belonging to Rajnagar of Kendrapara who were stranded in Ernakulam area of Kerala due to Covid lockdown return to Bhubaneswar on a special flight. They are being taken to Kendrapada. 4 Buses carrying all students rush to Kendrapada district.

The girls, who hail from Odisha, were working as stitching and embroidery labourers at a local textile factory there. On board also were 10 migrant labourers who were working in a plywood factory. Meanwhile, the actor has been helping migrant workers from different states to reach their homes. He has been arranging buses for them as well as providing food to the daily wage workers as they the ones most affected by the lockdown. Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities have also been lauding the actor for his service.

Related

comments