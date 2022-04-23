CM Naveen Patnaik says, Odisha has taken massive strides in business and industry in last few years

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addresses the Transforming Odisha 2022 conclave and Focusing on 5T governance model during the Conclave said that Odisha has taken massive strides in business and industry in last few years, transforming itself into a land of opportunities.

Besides, CM also highlighted the role of transformative 5T model for transforming Odisha into a prime investment destination. CM praised Electronics and Information Technology Department for becoming critical enabler for citizen centric governance.