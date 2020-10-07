CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed Covid situation; Odisha Govt to provide compassionate assistance to families of Covid warriors

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today through a Video Conference, reviewed Covid situation in the State. Praising highly the sincerity and dedication of Covid Warriors in 8 month long fight against Covid pandemic, Chief Minister announced compassionate assistance to the families of martyred Covid Warriors.

Chief Minister said that State Government had recommended names of 60 Covid Warriors who laid their lives during their service against Covid pandemic in order to provide Rs. 50 Lakh as assistance. But Government of India has given consent to provide the compassionate assistance to only one martyr. So, State Government will draw the attention of the Centre again in this regard, he added.

Chief Minister said that as Covid protocol has been standardised, more emphasis should be given on the quality health standard of Covid cured patients. Saying that 78% of people are undergoing Home Quarantine, Hon’ble Chief Minister emphasised on direct contact between the patients in Home Isolation and Hospitals with the Senior Health Officers. He also emphasised on sensitization regarding Antiviral Drug Therapy.

Chief Minister expressed happiness that State has achieved recovery of more than 2 Lakh patients which is 89% and is more than National Average i.e. 85%. He said that more than 36 Lakh testing have been conducted during last 8 months in the State.

Chief Minister requested the people of the State to adhere Covid guidelines keeping in view of the ensuing Puja season. He also advised the Administration to continue regular IEC Campaign on Covid protocol and proper medication of the patients.

Chief Minister advised to focus on testing, reporting, informing the patients and providing them suitable treatment as per the feedback received from the people under ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department, making a Power Point Presentation said that special awareness campaign on Home isolation and Antiviral Drug Therapy is being carried on jointly by Information & Public Relations Department and Health & Family Welfare Department. Extensive campaign is going on through different TV Channels, Local Channels, All India Radio, about 40 Web Media channels and Social Media run by both the Departments.

Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Sri Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra, Development Commissioner-cum- Additional Chief Secretary Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary-cum- SRC Sri Pradeep Kumar Jena, DG, Police Sri Abhay, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) Sri V. K. Pandian and Senior Officers attended the meeting.

