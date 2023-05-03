Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik opened air ticketing to Singapore & Bangkok facilitating people of #Odisha to travel to these south-east Asian cities at a fair price. With this, Odisha became the first state in India to support & commence international air connectivity in the public interest.

CM said the initiative will promote job opportunities for the youth, open up tourism potential & provide boost to IT and ITES sectors in the State. #Odisha is now connected to top cosmopolitan Asian cities- opening a whole new world of opportunities for the people, CM added.

CM said in last few years, the aviation traffic in Odisha has seen immense growth. #Odisha Govt has come forward to make sizeable contribution to ensure direct international flight connectivity between #Bhubaneswar & world-class destinations to meet people’s aspirations, CM added.

Thanking Ministry of Civil Aviation & IndiGo for the support, CM hoped the international flights would provide tourists more convenience & affordable travel options while encouraging trade & tourism. Indigo will commence flights to #Singapore & #Bangkok from June 3, 2023.