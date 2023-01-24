OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

CM Naveen Patnaik meets University of Chicago Scholar Prof Michael Kremer, discussions held to establish an innovative programme known as The Data Policy and Innovation Centre

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik meets University of Chicago Scholar Prof Michael Kremer, Executive Dir Mr Benjamin Krause, Development Innovation Lab & Executive Dir of University of Chicago Trust Dr Leni Chaudhary. They highlighted the areas to collaborate with State & plan to strengthen policy frameworks.

The University of Chicago Trust has entered into a 5-year strategic partnership with #Odisha Govt with @EIT_Odisha as the nodal department, to establish an innovative programme known as The Data Policy and Innovation Centre (DPIC).

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.