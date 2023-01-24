CM Naveen Patnaik meets University of Chicago Scholar Prof Michael Kremer, discussions held to establish an innovative programme known as The Data Policy and Innovation Centre

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik meets University of Chicago Scholar Prof Michael Kremer, Executive Dir Mr Benjamin Krause, Development Innovation Lab & Executive Dir of University of Chicago Trust Dr Leni Chaudhary. They highlighted the areas to collaborate with State & plan to strengthen policy frameworks.

The University of Chicago Trust has entered into a 5-year strategic partnership with #Odisha Govt with @EIT_Odisha as the nodal department, to establish an innovative programme known as The Data Policy and Innovation Centre (DPIC).