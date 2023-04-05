Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik Meets Top Industrialists In Japan, Invites Them To Invest In Odisha. Addressing the Odisha Investors Meet in Tokyo, CM Naveen Patnaik highlighted Odisha’s strong cultural connection with Japan. CM invited Japanese investors to explore immense Invest In Odisha opportunities the state offers and highlighted its progressive policies.

The Odisha Business Meet 2023 at Tokyo ended on a successful note with Odisha receiving investment intents of over ₹25,000 Cr in sectors like Logistics, Metal Ancillary, Steel, Metal Downstream, Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia, Green Energy Equipment Manufacturing and IT/ITeS.

CM highlighted how #Odisha is becoming fulcrum of trade & commerce in the Bay of Bengal region and the measures Odisha Govt has taken to help industries looking to cater to the untapped markets in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as markets in ASEAN and East Asia region.

Odisha Govt in association with Embassy of India in Japan, Japan External Trade Organization, FICCI, hosted Odisha Business Meet Tokyo 2023. CM Naveen Patnaik attended the event along with Mr Kazuya Nakajo, Exec VP, JETRO & senior officials of State Govt, IPICOL & FICCI.