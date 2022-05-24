CM Naveen Patnaik launches Olympic Values Education Program in Odisha schools

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched Olympic Values Education Programme in 90 schools of Odisha on virtual mode. It has been started as a pilot project in schools of Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. It will be expanded to other schools in coming days.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said, this will be the beginning of new Olympic movement in the country. He said, through this program, our children will experience and benefit from the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

CM said that Odisha is emerging as a major sports hub in India and will continue to lead in the sports sector through its partnerships. He further said that it’s a privilege to engage with the IOC to launch this program.