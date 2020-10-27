CM Naveen Patnaik launches integrated Odisha State Scholarship portal for students and SUMANGAL portal to grant incentive to inter-caste married couples

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, launched an Integrated Odisha State Scholarship Portal to help eligible students avail scholarship benefits in a seamless and transparent manner. More than 11 Lakh beneficiaries shall be benefitted from this unified portal, he said.

Chief Minister said that 21 scholarship schemes of 6 major Departments, i.e. Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development Department, Higher Education Department, School and Mass Education Department, Labour and ESI Department, Skill Development and Technical Education Department and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department brought under one platform. Aadhaar based registration & integration with online platforms to lessen duplication, ensure leakage-free scholarship disbursal, he added.

Chief Minister said that the Portal (www.scholarship.odisha.gov.in) is linked with State Treasury Portal IFMC for automated payment directly into bank accounts of beneficiaries. He further said that Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development Department is the first Department to go live with Post Matric Scholarship Schemes to benefit 6 Lakh eligible ST, SC, OBC/SEBC and EBC students.

Chief Minister also launched SUMANGAL Portal, developed by Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development Department, to grant incentive to inter-caste married couples under Odisha Right to Public Services Act, 2012. Applicants need to apply through http://sumangal.odisha.gov.in, he added.

Jagannath Saraka, Minister, STSC Development, Sri R. Balkrishnan, Chief Advisor, CMO, Sri Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary, Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner, Dr. Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department, Smt. Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, STSC Dev. Department, Sri Satyabrata Sahoo, Principal Secretary, School & Mass Education Department, Sri Saswat Mishra, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Sri. V.K. Pandian, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister(5T) participated in the programme. Collectors of different districts and field officers of concerned departments also attended.

