Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik launched sports infrastructure projects worth ₹660 Cr to boost development of sports across Odisha. The projects unveiled include 48 multipurpose indoor stadiums, Cuttack Table Tennis Academy, Rourkela Gymnastics Academy & 12 hockey training centres. He also laid foundation stone for 11 other sports projects which have been taken up under #5T initiative to ensure transformation of the sports sector, from grassroots to elite.

The Cuttack Table Tennis Academy features 16 premium-quality TT tables, accompanied by a fully-equipped gymnasium and dedicated weightlifting room. The facility also encompasses a designated area for chess enthusiasts, as well as spaces specifically made for yoga and zumba, offering a comprehensive approach to wellness and fitness. In addition to Odisha Table Tennis Academy, it will play a significant role in promoting TT in state.

#Rourkela Gymnastics Academy, a new addition to gymnastics ecosystem, features world class equipment & houses facilities for weightlifting, TT, yoga and gym. To bolster hockey and give young kids an early start to competitive environment, hockey training centres with synthetic turfs have been developed across state. The total number of HTCs in Odisha have risen to 23 with addition of these 12 new centres. They will impart professional coaching under aegis of expert coaches.

CM also laid foundation stone for 4 multipurpose indoor stadiums in Remuna, Baliguda, Titlagarh and Karanjia; indoor swimming pool in #Bhadrak, Football Training Centre, indoor swimming pool and basketball courts in Cuttack, Women Football Training Centre in Aul, #Kendrapada and Hockey Training Centre in Deogarh apart from upgradation of Baripada stadium and Nehru Stadium in #Bhadrak.

Addressing on the occasion, CM said #Odisha wants to provide best sports facilities for young sports persons so that they can realise their potential and bring laurels to the state and country. He hoped that the newly-launched facilities will provide big momentum to sports development in Odisha.