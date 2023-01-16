CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates five high capacity grid substations in Hinjilikatu, Kalimela, Birmaharajpur , Godisahi and Bahugram in Cuttack district

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated 5 high capacity grid substations in 4 districts of state constructed with a cost of Rs 254 crores .

Besides, Inaugurating it through virtual mode in the Hinjilikatu, Kalimela, Birmaharajpur and Godisahi and Bahugram in Cuttack district, Chief Minister said that there is a need for good and uninterrupted electricity in all sectors of agriculture, industry and general life. Lightning is important to all of us. So the Chief Minister appealed to the public to destroy it unnecessarily.

A strong infrastructure has been developed in the power transmission sector in the state. At present there are 185 extra high voltage grid substations in the state with a network of 16,000 circuit kilometers, he added.