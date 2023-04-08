Kyoto: CM Naveen Patnaik hosted a roundtable discussion in Kyoto with focus on collaboration between Japan & Odisha in Tourism & Sports. The event was attended by major tour operators & representatives from Japan, Japanese sports associations & sports representatives.

Highlighting Odisha’s potential as a tourist destination, CM laid emphasis on State’s rich Buddhist tradition & heritage sites. CM also mentioned about Govt’s initiative to popularise hockey & expressed his hope for collaboration with Japanese sports associations & universities.

CM informed the audience about the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the world’s largest hockey stadium in terms of seating capacity and how it was built in a record 15 months’ time. He also spoke about #Odisha Govt’s focus on improving sports at the grassroots level.

CM expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the people of Kyoto. CM also conveyed his hope that the visit would contribute to further strengthening the relationship between Japan and Odisha.