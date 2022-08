Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik hoists the tricolour and takes salute at the state-level parade at exhibition ground in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Besides, addressing the people, CM said, “As Indians, this is a moment of glory & pride for all of us. In these 75 yrs, Odisha has shown the way how to rise to the challenges. Odisha has become major sports hub of the country. It has set an example on disaster management preparedness.”