Bhubaneswar: In a continuing effort to be the country’s leading investment destination, a high-level delegation led by CM Naveen Patnaik highlighted the immense Invest In Odisha opportunities to several Business Delegations in Tokyo, Japan for the third day.

The high-level delegation continued with its series of one–on–one meetings in Tokyo and met top industrialists, Directors & CEOs from IT & ITeS, Skilling & logistics & shipping lines. The major Japanese firms were FujiSoft, NYK Lines, NITKAL & Sumitomo Group.

In line with the huge potential that #Odisha offers in IT & ITeS, the FujiSoft Group has proposed to open a ‘Centre of Excellence’ in #Bhubaneswar. NITKAL (Nihon-UTKAL) has tied up with Odisha University of Technology & Research to set up a dedicated skill development centre.

CM has instructed all the officials to create a roadmap for all these investments in the developing sector and create timelines to achieve a quick turnaround for all the proposals received.