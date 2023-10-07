Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash award of ₹1.5 Cr for defender & drag-flicker Amit Rohidas for his significant role in India’s historic Gold Medal triumph in Men’s Hockey at the 19th #AsianGames in Hangzhou. Expressing heartfelt congratulations, CM acknowledged his outstanding performance.

CM said the remarkable achievements of Amit Rohidas exemplify the spirit of perseverance & excellence. Praising Rohidas, CM said that he has become a symbol of hope & pride for aspiring athletes in the state & beyond. CM added, the success story of Rohidas resonates with every individual striving to achieve greatness, and the state is immensely proud of his accomplishments.