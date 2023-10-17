Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated Odisha’s Javelin star, Kishore Kumar Jena with a cash award of ₹1.5 Cr for his stellar performance in the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou. Kishore bagged a Silver medal & sealed his berth in the upcoming #ParisOlympics 2024 bringing laurels to the State & the nation.

Commending Kishore for the landmark achievement, CM said that the Javelin star was a source of pride for #Odisha. CM expressed his confidence that Kishore would bring more laurels to the State & wished him the best of luck for #ParisOlympics.