CM Naveen Patnaik expresses concern over the Javelin accident in Bolangir

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed concern over the Javelin accident in Bolangir.

CM has directed to provide better treatment to the student and assistance for the treatment will be met from the CMRF. CM has wished him speedy recovery.

As per reports, a javelin injured a student in Bolangir in a school sports event and he has been taken to hospital.

As per the direction of the CM, Secretary to CM VK Pandian spoke to Collector & DM, Balangir

and enquired about the condition of the boy and directed for all support.