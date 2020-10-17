CM Naveen Patnaik, Dharemdnra Pradhan congratulated Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab for securing top position in the NEET2020

6

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab for getting a perfect score in NEET2020 and securing top position in the examination. CM Patanaik wished him the very best.

Union Minister Dharemdnra Pradhan congratulated Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab for securing top position in the NEET 2020 .

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR