CM Naveen Patnaik, Dharemdnra Pradhan congratulated Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab for securing top position in the NEET2020

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab for getting a perfect score in NEET2020 and securing top position in the examination. CM Patanaik wished him the very best.

CM @Naveen_Odisha congratulated #Odisha's Soyeb Aftab for getting a perfect score in #NEET2020 and securing top position in the examination. CM wished him the very best. #NEETResults2020 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 17, 2020

Union Minister Dharemdnra Pradhan congratulated Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab for securing top position in the NEET 2020 .

ଜାତୀୟ ପ୍ରବେଶିକା ପରୀକ୍ଷା ନିଟରେ ଶତପ୍ରତିଶତ ନମ୍ବର ରଖି ସର୍ବଭାରତୀୟ ସ୍ତରରେ ଟପ୍ପର ହୋଇଥିବା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସୋଏବ ଅଫତାବଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ତାଙ୍କର ସଫଳତା କାମନା କରୁଛି । ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଗୌରବ ଆଣିବେ ବୋଲି ମୋର ଆଶା । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 16, 2020

